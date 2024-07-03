My Hero Academia Unleashes New Season 7 Art

My Hero Academia’s seventh season has been focusing on the final battle of the franchise, but this doesn’t mean that it will be the last season of the anime as a whole. This summer, the superhero shonen series is both hitting the small screen and the silver screen as the latter will arrive via the fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next. While the anime adaptation is taking a break this week, that isn’t stopping Studio Bones from releasing a brand new look at the heroes during their off-hours in protecting Hero Society.

When last we left the animated adventures of UA Academy, the young heroes had some major news to celebrate. With the odds stacked against the crime fighters, Shoto Todoroki managed to defeat his older brother Dabi, taking a major villain off of the playing field. Despite this fact, the war itself is far from over as All For One is fighting against Endeavor and Hawks, the two top-ranking heroes of Hero Society. While the two heroes did receive back-up from Tokoyami and Earphone Jack, the major villain still has some major cards to play in this war for the future.

My Hero Academia: New Season Seven Art

Deku, Bakugo, Uravity, Hawks, Shoto Todoroki, and Endeavor all have their own unique roles to play in My Hero Academia’s final war. While we previously mentioned the dangers facing the two top adult heroes along with Shoto, the other young crime fighters have other problems to deal with. Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco are fighting against Toga while Bakugo is attempting to take down Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia’s seventh season is halfway through, but there are still some major moments on the way. For those who might not know, the manga will end next month on August 5th, bringing to a close the story of Deku and Class 1-A. As it stands, creator Kohei Horikoshi has not confirmed that there are any spin-offs or sequels in the works. Whether or not the heroes make a comeback in the future, their legacy in the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

