My Hero Academia Season 7 Announces Part 2 Premiere

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be continuing with new episodes through the new wave of Summer 2024 anime coming our way soon, and the anime has set a release date for Part 2 of the season! My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off its run earlier this Spring with the final fights between the heroes and villains. After setting the stage for these final conflicts with the first half of the season, the final episodes of the Spring have at last kicked in the final confrontations against the villains in full. But there's going to be a brief break.

After the release of Episode 9 of the new season as Endeavor and Hawks are now fighting against All For One, My Hero Academia has announced it will be taking a week off before it officially starts the second cour of the season. It will be continuing through the Summer with Part 2 of its run, and will be premiering on July 13th in Japan with the next phase of the fight against All For One as it's getting more intense for Endeavor than ever before. It's really the beginning of the end!

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 148 Release Date

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 will kick off the second cour of the season for the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Titled "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" the promo for the episode teases it as such, "During the fight with All For One, Endeavor becomes aware of his own weakness, and curses it, remembering the origin of why he wanted to become a hero. Now, it's time for the counterattack!" My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 will be premiering on Saturday, July 13th in Japan and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after.

The English dub release of the new episodes is now available for streaming as well (along with every season of the anime available thus far), and Crunchyroll teases the events of My Hero Academia Season 7 as such, "Society has crumbled, along with its faith in heroes, with the all-out battle causing great damage. With the heroes defeated, Shigaraki, All For One, and others plot their takeover. As the final battle draws near, Deku, along with his U.A. classmates and other heroes, including one from America, come together to face this onslaught. Will it be enough to restore peace?"