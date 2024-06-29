My Hero Academia Cripples Fan-Favorite Heroes

My Hero Academia is taking a quick break as the first cours of season seven has ended and the second half is prepping to make landfall. Even though Shoto was able to net a major victory in defeating his older brother Dabi, the war itself is far from over as there are plenty of villains still vying to take down Hero Society. One of the biggest antagonists facing the crime fighters is the maestro of the Paranormal Liberation Front, All For One, and his collection of Quirks makes him one of the strongest beings in the world. In trying to take him down, some fan-favorite heroes have suffered the price.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, Episode 9, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. With All Might retired from the battlefield thanks to his last battle with All For One, it is now up to Endeavor and Hawks, the two top heroes to fight against the "Demon Lord". While both heroes have earned their spots at the top of the hero charts, defeating All For One doesn't seem possible for the tag team. Luckily, they receive a helping hand from Fumikage Tokoyami and Kyoka Jiro, two members of Class 1-A.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Heroes Are Dropping Like Flies

While Earphone Jack and Jet-Black Hero: Tsukuyomi saved Hawks and Endeavor from All For One, the two suffered because of it. The number one hero suffered a major blow as the Demon Lord was able to cut through his side to bring him to the ground. Hawks is able to use his feathers to save Jiro and Tokoyami from a blast unleashed by All For One, but Earphone Jack loses an ear and Tsukuyomi is reeling with a major wound to boot.

While My Hero Academia's manga is set to end this August, the same cannot be said for the anime adaptation. Season Seven has not been confirmed to be its last, though it's a good bet that season eight will be its last. As anime fans prepare to bid a fond farewell to Deku and his crime-fighting friends, the influence that UA Academy had on the anime world won't be forgotten any time soon.

Want to see what the future holds for Class 1-A? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy.