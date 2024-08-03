My Hero Academia Gives Its Two Biggest Villains New Transformations

My Hero Academia’s seventh season is heavily focused on the final fight of the series as the manga is only a few hours away from releasing its final chapter. With the previous episode leaving fans on a giant cliffhanger, episode twelve of the current season has thrown in some big changes for both Shigaraki and All For One. With the heroes laying everything on the line to forge a bright future for Hero Society, the League of Villains’ leaders have sported new forms to make sure that their vision of the future is assured. Rest assured, All For One and Shigaraki have never been more dangerous.

Warning. If you have yet to watch My Hero Academia’s twelfth episode of season seven, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. To start, All For One has been fighting against some of the most powerful heroes in Endeavor, Hawks, Tokoyami, and Earphone Jack. Thanks to Endeavor’s “Prominence Burn”, the demon lord found himself having to use one of the aces up his sleeve to bounce back into action. Using Eri’s Quirk to heal his wounds, the move has de-aged All For One back to his prime but comes with a heavy price.

All For One x Shigaraki: The Dynamic Duo

Thanks to Eri’s Quirk, All For One only has a limited time left as he is de-aging at a rapid pace. As the villainous demon lord confirms, he was more than willing to take this risk thanks to Shigaraki carrying out his will. As we’ve seen both in this final fight and the series as a whole, Shigaraki remains the perfect choice to continue All For One’s plan to tear apart Hero Society.

On the Shigaraki side of the aisle, Bakugo and his allies facing down the decaying villain have seen better days. Even with both Aizawa and Monoma stopping Shigaraki from accessing his many Quirks, the villain remains more than a threat to UA Academy’s heroes. With Bakugo, Mirko, the Big Three, Best Jeanist, and more finally managing to do damage to Tomura, the antagonist has used his new body to shift from offensive to defensive. In a horrific display, Shigaraki is now surrounded by “finger armor” while parts of his body take on the appearance of his dead family. It’s easily one of the scariest looks we’ve seen in the series to date.

