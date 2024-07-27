My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Hypes Deku vs. Shigaraki

My Hero Academia’s seventh season has taken a brief hiatus thanks in part to the 2024 Summer Olympics, meaning that anime fans have had to suffer while the biggest cliffhanger of the anime adaptation lingers on. When last we left Class 1-A, they were struggling across multiple battlefields in the fight against All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains. The main battle of the final arc has yet to take place however as Deku and Shigaraki have not come face-to-face. Now, a new season seven poster brings them together to hint at what is to come.

If you haven’t entirely caught up on My Hero Academia’s seventh season, the reasoning behind why Deku has not fought Shigaraki is a good one. When the heroes’ plan was unleashed, nearly everything went smoothly as the villains were separated and the crime fighters were placed into a position where the heroes could have an advantage. Thanks to a last-minute move from the villainous Toga, Izuku Midoriya wasn’t able to go head-to-head with Shigaraki, which was a part of the original plan, and the One For All wielder is now frantically attempting to defeat the grandson of Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia: Deku Vs. Shigaraki

One of the big ways that the heroes have held Shigaraki in check is Eraserhead and the young mimic hero Monoma. By combining their Quirks, the big bad has been unable to use his Quirks. Unfortunately for the heroes, this didn’t mean that Shigaraki has been defeated as his body had tricks that even Class 1-A didn’t see coming. On top of having a power level close to that of All Might’s, Shigaraki has unleashed a torrent of giant fingers that are a disturbing threat to UA Academy.

It's almost time for a showdown. pic.twitter.com/RN81q9tkEX — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) July 27, 2024

While season seven hasn’t been confirmed to be the shonen franchise’s last, it seems like a safe bet that the eighth season will act as the grand finale of the anime adaptation. With the manga’s conclusion right around the corner, My Hero Academia’s anime still has some big battles and moments to cover before we witness Deku and his fellow heroes walk off into the sunset.

