My Hero Academia Season 7 Sets Up a Hero’s Revival

Murder God Dynamight has seen better days in My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation. When last we left Bakugo, the explosive, hot-tempered hero was on the receiving end of a major blow from Shigaraki that had many heroes, and viewers, wondering if Deku’s rival had died. Thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympics, anime viewers had to wait an additional week to see if Bakugo was able to survive the attack that literally destroyed his heart. Luckily, UA Academy fans were rewarded thanks to the arrival of season seven’s twelfth episode as it lays out Bakugo’s status in the final arc.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, Season Seven Episode 12, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Thanks to Bakugo’s heart being decimated, and various other injuries to his lungs and internal organs, it was right to think that he had passed from this mortal coil in the previous installment. Luckily, Murder God Dynamight has received a last-minute reprieve thanks to the arrival of professional hero Edgeshot. Shinya Kamihara has a Quirk unlike any other, as “Foldabody” allows the crime fighter to transform his body into numerous tendrils. Good thing for Bakugo, this power is perfect for his current predicament.

My Hero Academia: Bakugo Lives…Kind Of

In an attempt to heal Bakugo’s internal damage, Edgeshot has weaved his body into the tiniest of strands and is looking to sacrifice his own form to become Dynamight’s new heart. While this is Bakugo’s best shot at surviving the damage that Shigaraki underwent, the explosive hero isn’t out of the woods yet. Deku’s rival might have been given a lifeline but Shigaraki is still on the field.

While Best Jeanist and Edgeshot teamed up to save Bakugo, the likes of the Big Three and Mirko were doing everything they could to keep Shigaraki at bay. Despite damaging the current wielder of All For One, Shigaraki has forged a new defensive form. Good thing for the heroes that the latest cliffhanger sees Izuku Midoriya finally return to UA Academy as he delivers a major blow to Shigaraki.

