My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First Synopsis

The Paranormal Liberation War is set to begin in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation this fall. With the heroes preparing to take on the forces of Shigaraki that number over one hundred thousand, a new official synopsis has arrived to give fans a better idea of what they should be prepared for when the Shonen series returns. The upcoming episodes won't just give Deku and his friends their biggest challenges, but they will see some major casualties across both sides of the aisle.

While the War Arc will arrive on the small screen this fall, the Final Arc of the series from Kohei Horikoshi is currently underway in the pages of the manga. While the mangaka responsible for the series has been tight-lipped when it comes to how many more chapters the Shonen manga has left, some of the biggest battles of the series have taken place in the latest installments.

If you didn't get the opportunity to watch the newest trailer for the War Arc released at this year's Crunchyroll, you can check out the new My Hero Academia promo below:

The official description for the sixth season of My Hero Academia reads as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

Horikoshi hasn't been hinting at a possible sequel for My Hero Academia, though he had in the past noted that were he to jump into a new manga, it might just be horror related.

What are you most excited to see in the sixth season of My Hero Academia? Which heroes and villains do you think will die during the Final Arc of the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.