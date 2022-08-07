My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies for Mirko's Season 6 Takeover

The fan favorite Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the major heroes leading the charge in My Hero Academia's next season, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for Rumi Usagiyama's big Season 6 takeover! Mirko has been one of the key interest characters among fans ever since she was first introduced during the Pro Hero arc, and while we have seen her in brief moments during the fourth and fifth season, one of the major reasons to be excited for what's next is the fact that she will finally be taking the center stage of the action.

As teased during the final events of the fifth season, My Hero Academia Season 6 will be kicking off with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. This arc pits unseen heroes and villains against one another in a huge group of fights that ended up becoming one of the longest stretch of fights in the franchise to date. It was a huge deal because Mirko got to see some major action from the affair, and now artist @bbyjemz on Instragram is getting fans ready for what's next with a cool look at the cool hero! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 is slated to premiere this October as part of the highly competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for (it should be for two cours at least considering the length of the source material), but Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release in Japan. You can catch up with the first five seasons of the series with Crunchyroll too, and they tease the sixth season as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

Are you ready for Mirko's jump into the action with My Hero Academia Season 6? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about My Hero Academia and everything anime in the comments!