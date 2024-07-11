My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Preview Released: Watch

My Hero Academia’s seventh anime season took a week off to act as a break between the first and second cours of the first leg of the final battle. The series is aiming to roar back to the small screen by picking up where it left off. When last we saw the final battle, Endeavor and Hawks were joined by Jiro and Tokoyami in a four on one fight against All For One. Despite having the numbers on their side, the Demon Lord isn’t going down easy as his vast array of Quirks are proving a problem for heroes young and old. In a recently release preview, anime fans can get a glimpse at what will take place in the seventh season’s tenth episode.

While All For One and Shigaraki are the leads of the villainous army, there are more than a few battles that are a part of the final fight. So far, My Hero Academia has seemingly already brought the fight between Shoto Todoroki and his villainous brother Dabi. Now that the number one hero Endeavor is trying to pay for his past sins, his Quirk might not be enough to take down All For One as he has already suffered a grievous injury in their head-on confrontation.

My Hero Academia’s Seventh Season Cours 2 Preview

My Hero Academia’s next episode will air on July 13th, detailing whether Tokoyami, Jiro, and Endeavor can bounce back from their various injuries. The fight might not be entirely lost for the heroes but they are going to have to turn things around quickly as All For One is still in peak physical condition with his monstrous Quirk intact.

The tenth episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season is titled, “Immolation”. To learn more about the next installment, the following official synopsis was shared by the shonen series, “Endeavor collapses before All For One’s threat, and Hawks, Jiro, and Tokoyami are also cornered. Still, Jiro cries out as a hero and Endeavor, who was thinking about himself, also inspired himself!”

As manga fans know, My Hero Academia’s printed story will come to a definitive end this August. While season seven hasn’t been confirmed as the anime’s last, it’s a safe bet that season eight will be the franchise’s last. However My Hero Academia ends, the lasting legacy of UA Academy on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.