This ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Makes Shigaraki Even Creepier

There are few characters as creepy as Shigaraki Tomura in My Hero Academia. Stain the Hero Killer did a good job usurping the League of Villains leader, but fans can’t help but shudder when Shigaraki is mentioned. So, you can imagine a live-action version of the baddie would be terrifying, and one cosplayer just proved that in spades.

Over on Twitter, fans of My Hero Academia had to do a double-take when a cosplay of Shigaraki started going around. The look, which can be see below, brings the unhinged villain to life with some simple clothes – but it is the hands which will make your skin crawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cosplay consists of a simple black trench coat and monotone underclothes. The fan added a touch of color with Shigaraki’s red shoes, and their messy grey wig looks spot-on with how the villain styles his hair. However, it is the cosplay’s extremely lifelike hands that have fans repulsed. The disembodied hands look way too real for comfort, and they bring out a certain texture the anime doesn’t emphasize. Seeing Shigaraki in real-life is just as unsettling as in the anime, and he doesn’t even have his Quirk around here to mess fans up.

Shigaraki’s obsession with his – well – hands has yet to be explored in My Hero Academia. Fans only know the leader carries more than a dozen on him at a time, and he is very attached to the one on his face. In the anime, Shigaraki refers to his lead hand as father, so you can just imagine how messed up that backstory will be once it is revealed.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Is this the best cosplay of Shigaraki that you’ve seen yet? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!