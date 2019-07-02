Creepy My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Why Shigaraki is the Best

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action manga and anime series running today, and a large part of that popularity is due to the series’ strong villains. A strong blend of character design and writing, villains like Tomura Shigaraki have managed to make a lasting impression on fans with each of their limited appearances.

Shigaraki’s creepy costume is a huge factor in his villainy, as his look has given Midoriya a dark shadow hanging overhead, and one artist managed to capture the full brunt of this creepiness and brought it to life through cosplay!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosplay Artist Skullz Cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above take on Shigaraki to Reddit, and it’s an impressive realistic take on the villain. Getting the look down to Shigaraki’s red shoes (which make it the perfect parallel to Midoriya’s now iconic red kicks), there’s a lot of work that went into getting this work down pat. According to Skullz Cosplay, the hands were actually casts of his own hands and this amplifies just how horrific Shigaraki’s look would be in real life.

It won’t be long before fans get to see Shigaraki in full force again as he’ll be playing a significant role in the next season of My Hero Academia, which is currently scheduled for a premiere on October 12th. The next few arcs of the series will shift the focus to newer characters introduced towards the end of the third season, but Shigaraki will be helping all of it get into motion as a new crop of villains (led by the mysterious Overhaul) will be coming to challenge the League of Villains for the top of the food chain.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.