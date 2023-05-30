My Hero Academia Celebrates Shigaraki With Fabio-esque Sketch

While My Hero Academia has presented plenty of heroes in its history, the popular shonen series has introduced just as many villains that are looking to change Hero Society for their benefit. All For One might be the biggest bad battling against the crime fighters, but his protege Shigaraki is looking to overtake his master as he fights against Deku in the final arc of the manga. Now, the latest manga volume that follows the heroes of UA Academy has given the decaying antagonist a makeover that makes him look quite "Fabio-esque".

Shigaraki and the League of Villains have come a long way since they were first introduced in My Hero Academia. Aside from sharpening their skills as they fought against heroes and fellow villains alike, the collection of young antagonists has become dire threats to Hero Society. With My Hero Academia Season 7 already confirmed, expect the anime adaptation to immediately see Shigaraki front and center as he fights against the number one American hero known as Star and Stripe. As Shigaraki takes on Deku for what might be the final time in the pages of the My Hero Academia manga, we expect the heir of All For One to have quite the flashy finish from creator Kohei Horikoshi.

My Shigaraki Academia

Shigaraki's appearance has also changed more than once in the history of My Hero Academia. First appearing with the severed hands of his family all over his frame, the leader of the League of Villains has taken on an appearance recently that coincides with his massive power-up thanks to inheriting All For One's Quirk. Considering the amount of horrifying things that Shigaraki has done over the course of the shonen series, redemption for the decaying antagonist might be impossible at this point.

The current battle featuring Deku and Shigaraki also pits off the latest wielders of One For All and All For One. On top of this earth-shattering confrontation, the Final Arc of the series is also giving readers the opportunity to see some other barn burners in the shonen world. At present, the Todoroki Family is having quite the reunion as Dabi is unleashing his most terrible attack that is aiming to burn the Earth clean.

What do you think of this new take on Shigaraki? Do you foresee the All For One wielder surviving the shonen's Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

