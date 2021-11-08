My Hero Academia Shares Star and Stripe’s Desperate Final Attack

My Hero Academia definitely threw fans for a loop with Star and Stripe’s desperate final attack with the newest chapter of the series. The Final Act of the series is now in the starting stages of its next major arc following the Vigilante Deku saga, and the first fight of this new arc has seen Tomura Shigaraki battling against the United States’ own number one hero, Star and Stripe. Fans have gotten a good example of the kind of power this top hero has in her possession, but no matter what she does she can’t take down Shigaraki.

It’s been a fearsome display of power and Shigaraki’s evolution into All For One’s true successor as well as the villain has easily shaken off each of Star and Stripe’s attacks. Although she had demonstrated what was the strongest attack she could pull on her own, the end of the previous chapter teased she would be getting some help from a fleet of powerful missiles the United States had launched their way. The newest chapter then reveals what they added to her abilities as Star and Stripe pulled off one final desperate attempt to take Shigaraki down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The previous chapter teased how strong Shigaraki seemed to have gotten as he wasn’t falling to any of Star and Stripe’s god level attacks, and Chapter 332 of the series unfortunately confirmed that this was the case as Star and Stripe was barely able to hold Shigaraki down enough with all of the lasers combined and went for a final gamble of switching out New Order’s effect on the lasers with the attempt in touching all of the Tiamat missiles. She quickly catches the missiles and applies the rule to one (which is enough to effect them all).

Gathering them in her giant hand made out of air, she then punches Shigaraki towards the ground and sends a nuclear level explosion through the sky. But it’s not enough as Shigaraki was able to dodge it by digging under the Earth at just the right time. It’s a final gambit that hit Shigaraki with the best move America’s hero and government has to offer, and it unfortunately wasn’t enough.

So what do you think will actually be enough to defeat Shigaraki at this point? What do you think it’s going to happen to Star and Stripe next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!