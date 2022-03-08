My Hero Academia Has Forced Its Own Hand with Shigaraki’s Fate

The fifth season of My Hero Academia came to an end by seeing Shigaraki’s origin story revealed as well as giving the young villain control of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the manga being far ahead of the events taking place in the television series, fans believe they have found a rather unique scene that foretells the young villain’s demise, with Kohei Horikoshi currently telling what might be the final battle in his wildly popular Shonen franchise.

Following the War Arc, the heroes might have claimed victory against the Paranormal Liberation Front, but it’s a victory that rang hollow. Losing several crime fighters to both death and retirement, hero society was hanging on by a thread even before All For One was freed from Tartarus and the villains amassed even more power. With Midoriya checking in on several of the heroes that were injured during this titanic tussle which is set to take place in the anime during this fall’s sixth season of My Hero Academia, fans have shared an exchange that points to the idea that perhaps Shigaraki must die before the battle comes to a close, at least according to Gran Torino:

“At least I ain’t dead yet, can’t join you right now, Nana. As for you, Kiddo, don’t be too stubborn about redeeming Shigaraki. Sometimes, death can be a form of Salvation too.”

Villains eventually seeing the light is certainly common within many Shonen franchises, with the likes of Dragon Ball bringing the likes of Vegeta and Piccolo to the light side and Naruto even seeing Orochimaru becoming an ally, but the things that Shigaraki has done in the past might make a possible redemption arc impossible. Using his mastery of decay to carve through heroes and villains alike, the death count hanging over the young villain’s head is too big to ignore. Also, there is absolutely no inkling that Shigaraki is looking to become a hero, and has expressed no other desire than to watch the world of heroes burn since accidentally killing his own family as a child.

