‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shinso’s Stunning Hero Strategy

My Hero Academia‘s manga has taken its first steps into its Shinso focused arc, and the latest chapter of the series revealed just how he’d fight as a hero with his brainwashing ability.

Thanks to a device that allows him to mirror the voices of others, it seems Shinso’s going to be a tough opponent to deal with for villains thanks to his stunning hero strategy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of the manga, Class 1-A begins a new exercise with Class 1-B in which each of them separates into teams for a combat exercise where they have to subdue the other “Villain” side. But two of the mixed teams will have Shinso in their ranks. Shinso’s first turn at combat begins, and he’s placed in a team with Tsu, Kirishima, Koda, and Kaminari.

When Class 1-B’s Shishida begins his beastly assault, Shinso reveals his brand new gadget: a mask that allows him to copy the voices of others. Since his brainwashing quirk only activates when someone responds to his statements, his new gadget changes his voices to whatever he likes. In this situation, Shinso copied Shishida’s teammate and froze Shishida in place when he responded.

Shinso calls this ability the “Artificial Vocal Chords: Persona Code,” and this will surely help him on the way to becoming a hero. He’s pushing hard to become one, and now that he’s armed with this special mask along with Aizawa’s binding scarf, he’ll be tough to contend with.

The fact that he’s also armed with Aizawa’s binding scarf is neat since this also emphasizes the kind of hero he’ll want to be. Just like Aizawa’s best in one on one fights, and his goggles maximizing his quirk, it seems Shinso’s going to be training in this same kind of combat with his own scarf and gadget highlighting his ability.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.