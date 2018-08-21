‘My Hero Academia’ Stuns With Shinso’s Awaited Arc

This is not a drill, My Hero Academia fans. It may have taken some time, but it seems the moment has come. Hitoshi Shinso is back, and it looks like the fan-favorite character is about to step into the spotlight.

Yes, that is right. My Hero Academia is going live with its long-awaited ‘Shinso’ arc. After the student debuted during the ‘Sports Festival’ arc, fans have wanted to see the purple-haired guy more than most, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is making that dream a reality.

Recently, fans learned the arc has arrived when the manga’s latest chapter went live. Weekly Shonen Jump posted chapter 194 this week, and it wraps with the Shinso reveal.

As Class 1-A and 1-B are set to do joint training, Aizawa-sensei interrupts the students to make a big announcement.

“Please don’t do anything to embarrass yourselves,” the teacher says before bringing out his special guest.

“He’s trying to transfer into the Hero Department,” Aizawa explains. “It’s Shinso Hitoshi from the General Department’s Class C.”

Naturally, all the kids in Class 1-A react when the familiar face appears at their training camp. As the chapter shows, Shinso is donning a Hero Training Uniform with some minor adjustments. The student has some sort of device over his mouth that must relate to his brainwashing quirk, but that’s not all. He is also wearing the exact same capture scarf Aizawa wears, teasing the pair’s mentor-protege relationship.

For now, there is no definite word on whether Shinso will make it into the Hero Department, but he’s definitely got the motivation to join. The student showed his stuff during the Sports Festival and nearly beat Izuku during their one-on-one match. Despite being taunted for his villainous quirk, Shinso wants to prove he can become as good of a Pro Hero as anyone else, and he told Izuku after their match he’ll see his dream realized. So, you can see why fans really want Shinso to drop the General Education track and go full Hero Course ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

