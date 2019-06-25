My Hero Academia Soundtrack Announcement May Tease New Anime Arc

My Hero Academia fans are counting down the days until its new season goes live. In a matter of months, the shonen will drop its fourth season to the delight of millions, and it seems the series is reveling in the hype.

After all, My Hero Academia just teased fans about what is to come with season four, and it’s all thanks to a soundtrack update.

Recently, a promo went live in Japan confirming an all-new OST will be created for My Hero Academia. This new album will feature key tracks from season one through three, but the artwork released to hype the OST has got fans feeling curious.

THERE IS GOING TO BE A NEW BNHA OST FEATURING SELECT SONGS FROM SEASON 1-3, AND THE THEME OF THE COVER ART IS A ROCK FESTIVAL OMG JIROU!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rHGQtpszbk — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ – AX Exhibit Booth #1815 (@aitaikimochi) June 24, 2019

As you can see above, the artwork showing several key members of My Hero Academia. Izuku and Ochaco are centered as expected, but Iida has been replaced by Jirou. The rocking hero is looking sleek in an oversized shirt, and it is impossible to overlook the fact the gang is at a music festival.

Of course, this setting has got manga readers paying close attention. After all, the manga did see Class 1-A participate in a Cultural Festival not too long ago which had the students work on a music festival. Jirou headed up the event with others like Bakugo backing her on the drums, so fans are wondering if this key art could be hinting this arc’s placement in season four.

This speculation comes not too long after an actual season four promo hinted at the Cultural Festival arc’s addition. When a banner promoting season four went live earlier in the month, fans noticed Jirou’s design was taken right from the later arc, so it seems like evidence is mounting in favor of the Cultural Festival for season four.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.