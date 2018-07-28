‘My Hero Academia’ Announces Special Spin-Off One-Shot

This upcoming issue of Shonen Jump will have a nice surprise for fans of My Hero Academia fan, especially for those looking forward to the upcoming movie.

This week’s issue of Shonen Jump will actually have a 15-page bonus story featuring a big character from the upcoming My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film and this is all in addition to the normal Chapter 192 of My Hero in the issue (via aitaikimochii).

The new story will be titled “There’s Definitely Somone Out Here Who’sSomeone Else’s Hero!” and it will focus on Melissa, a new character from the film who is Quirkless much like Deku. It isn’t known when this story will take place in regards to the film, so it could be set before, after, or during those events.

The next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will have an official #BokuNoHeroAcademia 15 page spin off story with the anime movie’s original character, Melissa! The title of the spin off will be “There’s definitely someone out there who’s someone else’s hero!” Source: @YourAnimeGuy pic.twitter.com/zybhctFi05 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 20, 2018

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes can be found below.

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3. The spinoff one-shot will hit on July 30th.