My Hero Academia Unleashes Koichi’s True Quirk Power With Big Save

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has reached a major turning point of its anime debut this Spring, and with the newest episode has revealed the true power hidden within Koichi Haimawari’s quirk. This new prequel series has been showing off a whole new side of My Hero Academia’s hero world, and it’s been revealed that some citizens like Koichi have taken it upon themselves to help out in their neighborhood as there aren’t enough heroes around Japan at this time. But Koichi isn’t your typical hero as his quirk really doesn’t seem like it would amount to much in the actual field.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been putting Koichi through some increasingly tough odds as the criminals around him seem to be getting stronger, and as a result he’s been learning how to use his Slide and Glide quirk in new kinds of ways. But while his quirk seemed like it would just give him the mobility to glide a short distance off the ground, the newest episode of the series revealed that Koichi’s quirk actually gives him the full power of flight. It was just kind of beaten out of him.

AHHHHHHHHHHH KOICCHIII CAN FUCKING FLYYYYYH ZHWJSJJSJSJ AHHH THIS SAVEBWAS INSANE I LOVE THE ANIMATION ON INGENIUM!?! OOHH MY GOSH THEY DID THIS SO WELL I LOVED IT!?! pic.twitter.com/pXRtBpJ43M — Mιɳα~Sαɳ || ιȥυσƈԋα ₵ɆØ 🍵|| CW: DBZ (@Aniwolf33) June 2, 2025

My Hero Academia Reveals Koichi’s True Quirk Power

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9 officially debuts Koichi’s mother, and she ends up bonding with Makoto to such an extent that the two tour around Tokyo together with Koichi. Soon their tour bus is taken over by a cat who goes out of control thanks to Kuin’s quirk injecting the Trigger drug into it. The bus then goes haywire, and Ingenium is the only one who’s fast enough to keep up with the vehicle. Saving most of the people on the bus, things get complicated when Kuin interferes once more and the bus goes berserk with Makoto still trapped on it.

Koichi ends up being the only one who can help Ingenium in the moment as the hero was running out of fuel, and even starts to slow down as the bus started heading towards a gap in the road. Through this, Koichi makes a desperate move and grabs Makoto off the bus as it crashes towards the ground. Needing to keep them in the air, Koichi digs deep and ends up using a boost with his Slide and Glide quirk through his feet and propels the two of them through the air for a short time. His quirk is beginning to evolve.

TOHO Animation

What’s Happening to Koichi’s Quirk?

Although it seems like Koichi’s quirk is evolving the more he’s using it under duress (as seen with Deku and the others in the original My Hero Academia series), his mother actually explains that he had this ability all along. She was telling Knuckleduster (in his civilian clothes) that as a baby, Koichi was actually flying around. She was scared of his flying away completely, so she just slapped him out of fear. It seemed that this became a lifelong habit that sort of stunted Koichi’s growth.

So now it’s been revealed that Koichi’s quirk isn’t just one that can float him a little over objects, but he can fully fly for at least short periods. As Koichi continues to fight villains and make big saves as seen in the newest episode, he’ll likely evolve his quirk to even greater heights to unlock the true power within himself. It also comes with more confidence, so hopefully Koichi starts believing in himself more in the future as well. It all goes hand in hand with being a true hero.