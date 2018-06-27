‘My Hero Academia’ Cripples A Major Pro Hero

My Hero Academia may be a story about heroes, but that doesn’t mean every Pro Hero will win their fight. Despite fans’ wishes, a happy ending is not guaranteed for their favorite characters, and one pro just learned that the hard way.

So, spoiler warning! There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 188 below!

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you will know its latest update got dark. The chapter follows Endeavor and Hawks as the two top heroes are confronted by a Nomu, but this one isn’t like any they have faced in the past.

This time around, High-End has an advantage fighting thanks to his intelligence. The free-thinking Nomu is deadlier than any of those who came before him, and Endeavor learns that the hard way. With the world watching the new No. 1 hero, Endeavor wants to prove he can do the job All Might did for years, but things don’t go his way.

After all, High-End winds up delivering a crippling blow to Endeavor that must have blinded him.

Despite cutting off High-End’s head, the Nomu carried on his fight with Endeavor. The villain shot an attack at the Pro Hero that disfigured his face. Much like Todoroki, Endeavor will at the very least have a scar covering his eye. However, the gory injury looks like it will be way worse than what Todoroki received as a child. The huge blow appears to have wiped out Endeavor’s eye entirely, and his cheek is split down to his lip. The chapter ends with Endeavor lying prone on the ground with High-End above him searching for a more powerful opponent. So, fans are understandably eager to learn more about the hero’s state.

Did you expect such a dark My Hero Academia twist to go down like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!