‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Highlight Its New Villains

My Hero Academia knows how to make some great heroes, and it does just as well with its villains. Baddies like All For One have been truly terrifying, and there are more like him to come. After all, My Hero Academia just entered a new arc, and recent spoilers have shed new light on its villains.

So, spoilers below!

Over on Reddit, a set of new spoilers for My Hero Academia went live not long ago. A few summaries of the manga’s next chapter were shared by vetted sources, and the blurb shared by Yonkou Productions honed in on the manga’s new baddies.

According to the spoilers, Gentle and La Brava are just as desperate for Internet fame as fans thought. At one point, the two are seen analyzing online videos of well-known heroes and villains.

Gentle is seen observing clips of All Might and even All For One. La Brava shares the pair’s most recent hold-up while Gentle does his research, and it is revealed the leader wants to become the “gentlemen thief” of modern times.

Gentle has big dreams for his career, but he has had little success finding followers. His career as a Youtuber has flopped hard, and Gentle gets upset that Stain received way more attention from the public despite not having a video channel. The new baddie says he could be just as violent as Stain to get that kind of attention, but that goes against his values. Instead, Gentle will just have to do bigger heists to get noticed, and he plans to do by that by infiltrating UA Academy’s cultural festival that is coming up.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

