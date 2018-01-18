‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Confirm One Hero’s Redemption Arc

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is one hero who fans love to hate. He may be at the top of his game these days, but Enji Todoroki soured fans when he revealed his awful parenting skills. However, it looks like the manga hopes to redeem the fiery hero.

After all, if new spoilers for the anime are true, then Endeavor is about to promise his son something huge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, reported text spoilers for My Hero Academia went live, and the fandom has had plenty to say about them. The text says chapter 167 will be titled “The No. 1 Hero’s Start Line” and focus on Endeavor at first.

“Endeavor says to Todoroki ‘I’ll be a hero who you can be proud of.’ And Isana tells him he is rooting for him,” the spoilers read.

If these notes are correct, then My Hero Academia is about to have a major shift in the way Endeavor acts. The hero has always been a bit combustive like Bakugo, but Enji began mellowing out after All Might was permanently sidelined. When Endeavor was given the title as the Number One hero, Enji did not know how to react and seemed upset to get the name because All Might lost his powers.

In a desperate attempt to become a true Symbol of Peace, Enji went to All Might in the manga for advice. It was there the former hero told Endeavor that the reason heroes are given powers is to inspire rather than to weaponize. Enji watched as his son Shoto then used his once-detested pyrokenesis to impress a child he was babysitting for a mission, and it was then fans wondered if a redemption arc was on the way.

Well, the answer to that is yes. It looks like My Hero Academia is about to give Endeavor a new character arc, and fans are eager to see how the change will effect Shoto and the whole of UA Academy.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you ready to see Endeavor turn over a new leaf? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!