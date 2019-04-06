‘My Hero Academia’ Meets ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ in Incredible Fan Art Poster

When it comes to the popular shonen manga and anime My Hero Academia, chances are good that the next words that enter your head are not “SpongeBob” followed by “SquarePants” by any stretch of the imagination. Thanks to a particular gorgeous piece of fan art based on a classic, official piece of My Hero Academia art, that might all just change today.

Twitter user @JumJaz recently shared their artwork on the social media site with a little note indicating that, while the art was a tracing of an official My Hero Academia poster — which you can check out here for the sake of comparison — the art was a commission for a friend, and the subject matter was their idea. Specifically, turning a bunch of characters from SpongeBob SquarePants into My Hero Academia characters.

In the art, which you can check out below, SpongeBob himself becomes Deku, Squidward is Bakugo, and Mermaid Man is, of course, standing in for All Might. There’s… a lot going on. (Plus, Kirishima is a, uh, rock. Patrick’s rock, but still.)

I made a poster by tracing a poster. As a commission for my friend. pic.twitter.com/Sf56oU5I3G — JumJamz (@JumJamz) March 31, 2019

What do you think? Does this crossover work for you? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year in addition to a fourth season of the anime.

