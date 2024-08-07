My Hero Academia Ending Announces a Major Marriage

My Hero Academia has officially been brought to an end after ten years, and the final chapter surprised fans with a marriage in someone’s future. My Hero Academia ended its run in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten years after it first began, and with the final chapter moved the series forward eight years into the future. It’s something fans have wanted to see from the series for a while as Deku and the other young heroes of Class 1-A have been working hard to become pros, so thankfully there was a glimpse of it before it was all over.

My Hero Academia‘s final chapter puts a final stamp on a special epilogue the manga has been on since the end of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. Deku and the others have since graduated U.A. Academy, and the other characters have also moved on with their lives to a much brighter future for the world of heroes than where it all began. Some characters even found love like Gentle Criminal and La Brava, who are revealed to be married following the time skip in the final chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gentle and La Braca are married in My Hero Academia Chapter 430

Who Finds Love in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 brought the series to an end with a few questions still lingering about what the future might hold for Deku and the others, and it didn’t quite reveal whether or not there was romance between any of the young heroes. That’s still the case for the final chapter even after the eight year time skip, but there’s one romance that was ultimately revealed to be not only confirmed but confirmed to the fullest capacity as well. La Brava and Gentle not only are holding out a tech company, but matching wedding rings revealed the two had gotten married.

It was previously explained that due to how much the two of them had helped out the heroes during the war that they were freed from their respective prison sentences and allowed to move on with their lives. It seems that it resulted in a full on love for one another, and now the two of them have gotten the happy ending that many fans were hoping to see considering how little love or romance seemed to play a role in My Hero Academia‘s final chapter overall.