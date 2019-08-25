This My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Fiery Genderbent Spin on Todoroki

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia‘s manga has been running for five years now, and the franchise has sparked the imaginations of tons of fans and artists. While the creator has shared official genderbent takes on his characters in the series’ past, fans have offered up all kinds of cool new interpretations of fan favorite characters and bring them to life through cosplay. This has included cool genderbent takes on characters like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and newer additions like Mirio Togata.

One recent take has been a huge hit with fans as Cosplay Artist @stella.luna.cos (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her take on a genderbent Shoto Todoroki, and you can check out the fiery yet cool result below!

Along with adding slight embellishments to Todoroki’s hero outfit which shifts its pants to a skirt, the genderbent take on the costume surprisingly doesn’t require much to change in order to present a fierce new interpretation. It’s clear from this work (which includes cool shout outs to Todoroki’s fire and ice powers) that Todoroki would be stunning in any gender! Todoroki’s one of the major standouts of the series, and slick interpretations like this are keeping the character at the top for sure.

Fans will be seeing more of Shoto Todoroki when My Hero Academia returns for its fourth season on October 12th. With Todoroki being one of the few students in Class 1-A to not successfully get his Provisional Hero License at the end of Season 3, he’ll be involved in a much different struggle for the fourth season as Midoriya and the rest of the class begin their journeys to proper hero work in the outside world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.