‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Todoroki Make a Major Mistake

My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam has tested the mettle of Midoriya and the others. But while things seemed to go well during the first phase, the Rescue Exercise phase of the exam didn’t go as smoothly.

Thanks to a sudden flush of emotion and prodding from Shiketsu’s Inasa Yoarashi, Todoroki makes a major mistake during the Hero License Exam that could very well do lasting damage to his future as a hero.

When Gang Orca began his attack on the examinees, it was a test to see how the examinees would work together in order to both save the civilians caught in a tragedy and fight off the villain responsible. Todoroki begun his counterattack against Gang Orca, but stopped in his tracks when Shiketsu’s Inasa Yoarashi also arrives at the scene.

The two of them, still fueled by the anger of their standoff the other day, fail to work together to stop Gang Orca well enough. Every time Todoroki launches his flame, Inasa’s wind would blow it away. The two of them couldn’t work well together long enough in order to properly stop the “villain.” This even sparks a fight between the two as they cannot come to terms with who will be in the lead.

Yoarashi’s beef with Todoroki spans all the way back to the entrance exams, where Todoroki once treated Yoarashi coldly and cruelly. This causes the two of them to make a major mistake, as Yoarashi’s wind even blows Todoroki’s flames toward one of the other examinees.

If it weren’t for Midoriya snapping the two of them out of it, Todoroki wouldn’t have even mounted a proper counterattack. He and Yoarashi were subdued by Gang Orca’s “henchmen,” but used their quirks to hold Gang Orca in place for a few seconds. While this teamwork is great toward the end, it’s too little too late as their actions seemingly spells doom for the two.

The results for the Hero License Exam are yet to be fully revealed, but the consensus from the examiners watching Todoroki and Yoarashi (including Gang Orca) indicate that Todoroki has committed a major mistake in fighting Yoarashi rather than working together to rescue the civilians in such a crucial moment.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.