Check Out This Incredible Fan-Made ‘My Hero Academia’ Tokoyami Funko Pop

Though there have been many Funko Pop figures featuring characters from the popular My Hero Academia anime adaptation, there’s many more that haven’t made the jump yet despite their popularity. Take, for example, Fumikage Tokoyami, member of Class 1-A and known also as the Jet-Black Hero: Tsukuyomi. He unfortunately doesn’t have an official Funko Pop figure, so one fan took it upon themselves to create their own.

Reddit user olivercg recently shared a 3D-printed figure of Tokoyami that, while they themselves didn’t refer to it as their own version of a Funko Pop, it absolutely is their own version of a Funko Pop. You can check it out below:

It’s a fairly adorable print, with Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow peeking out from the side to give the peace sign. While this specific print is black only, olivercg has several other print schematics that show off what they could look like with color like Midnight, Dabi, and more. We just hope to see a colored version of this Tokoyami in the future.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season Three left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will likely be there day one to see what comes next. My Hero Academia will also be releasing a second movie later this year in Japan.

