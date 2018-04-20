Toonami Confirms New Summer Schedule Featuring ‘My Hero Academia’

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime series currently airing right now, and now it has united all of its might with one of the biggest anime blocks, Toonami.

But when will My Hero Academia premiere when it hits the Toonami block in May? Toonami has confirmed their Summer schedule, and the series is set to premiere May 5 at 11:30PM EST.

The full Toonami schedule (as of May 5) is as follows:

10:30pm – Dragon Ball Super

11:00pm – Dragon Ball Z Kai

11:30pm – My Hero Academia

12:00am – FLCL

12:30am – JoJo

1:00am – Hunter X Hunter

1:30am – Black Clover

2:00am – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30am – Space Dandy

3:00am – Cowboy Bebop

3:30am – Ghost in the Shell 2nd GIG

The new schedule in May will have the premiere of My Hero Academia replace the ending Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and shuffle a bit of the other shows. FLCL Season 1 has been bumped to 12:00AM EST, and Hunter x Hunter and Black Clover have swapped time slots with Hunter x Hunter now airing as the earlier of the two at 1:00AM.

My Hero Academia fans are definitely excited to see the series on television, and a whole new host of fans are going to finally see what fans have been raving about for the last few years.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.