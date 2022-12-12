My Hero Academia Turns the War's Tide With a Big Villain Win

My Hero Academia fans were just starting to hope that the Final War Arc was placing victory within its heroes' sights – but that hopes have just been dashed in a big way. The strategy of divide and conquer that All Might devised to split up All For One, Tomura Shigaraki and their most powerful lieutenants was effective – that is until All For One countered by putting Stain disciple Spinner on a do-or-die mission to free Kurogiri, and change the tide of the war completely!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW)

In My Hero Academia Chapter 375, we see firsthand just how screwed the Pro Heroes and Izuku Midoriya are looking right about now. The latest manga chapter does a classic MHA step-back in time and location, to reveal how Kurogiri's terrible teleportation rally of the League of Villains came about. As it turns out, the heroes' victory was even closer than anyone one of them could've imagined:

It's revealed that Ochaco Uraraka, Froppy, and the hero forces working under Gang Orca had the upper hand on the Paranormal Liberation Front forces they teleported to a maritime battlefield. In fact, Ochacho nearly had her coils around Himiko Toga, as the heroes quickly assessed that presented a massive risk with her vials of stolen blood that could let her transform into anyone and copy their powers. The heroes feared Toga mimicking All For One or Shigaraki's decay powers, but really the young sociopathic killer just wanted revenge for her dear friend Twice.

It came right down to the wire: Uraraka and Froppy were closing in on finally capturing Toga, and Toga decided she had no choice but to drink Twice's blood, even if her attack would be limited to the island battlefield. Toga gets the blood into her mouth a second after Froppy grabs her, and as soon as she transformed into twice, her faith was rewarded by Kurogiri's warp gate appearing in the sky to wisk her away.

As when we explained why Twice's return is such a game-changer, the final cliffhanger of My Hero Academia 375 is a two-page spread showing Toga unleashing Twice's ultimate attack, "Infinite Doubles: Sad Man's Parade." dozens of Twice dopplegangers are now swarming toward the main group of battle-worn heroes, with Dabi leading the way, and All For One and Shigaraki still left to deal with. It's not looking good...

