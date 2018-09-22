‘My Hero Academia’ Unmasks A Fan-Favorite Villain

My Hero Academia‘s taking steps toward its unclear future now that the Hero License Exam has ended and the third season of the series gets closer to its end. This is especially notable for the villains as well, as the fan-favorite Twice has been unmasked.

The latest episode of the series explored the mysterious Twice’s back story as the League of Villains are preparing for the future, and the results certainly were interesting.

The latest episode follows Twice, who’s real name is Jin. It’s not clear who he is at first until his inner monologue reveals his quirk. His Quirk, Twice, allows him to make as many copies of himself as he wants and he once did so in order to boss around the clones. One day, his clones rebel and a major in-fight between all of them lead to the clones killing one another (and leaving the scar down Jin’s face).

This experience has traumatized him, and he even has trouble believing if he’s the original Jin. Throughout the monologue too, fans see Twice struggle with two voices in his head. One is more violent than the other, and the fighting between the voice tends to overwhelm him. Twice needs to wear his mask in order to “unite” the voices and feel better, thus leading to the Deadpool like personality that he has as a member of the League of Villains.

He mentions the League of Villains has split up to get the heroes off their trail, but are also trying to recruit others to their cause. Twice wants to find others who are as “crazy” as himself, and it’s a tragic look into this villain’s life. He can’t fit into normal hero society because of his mental problems, but it’s not like he seems like such a bad person. He’s in the League of Villains because they accept him, and it’s a bleak look into such an interesting character.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.