‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals New English Trailer

My Hero Academia is gearing up to release its first movie later this year, and the latest trailer for the film revealed all kinds of new information. But for fans who didn’t know Japanese, truly taking in the full trailer wasn’t possible, until now.

Thanks to Twitter user @aitaikimochii, the second trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes now has English subs and looks as compelling as ever!

Subbed the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia movie trailer for “The Two Heroes.” The movie will be out in Japan on August 3rd, 2018 but will be premiering at Anime Expo 2018 on July 5th, 2018! I am so hyped for the movie AHH!! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/SGOeKKN4w6 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 14, 2018

The film is scheduled to premiere August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018 in July. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (with a later US theater release planned), is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.