‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Drops A Big ‘Vigilantes’ Teaser

Fans got a chance to see My Hero Academia: Two Heroes at Anime Expo, a film that dropped a tease of the recent spinoff franchise My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, so if you haven’t seen it you’ve been warned.

The film takes place on a man-made island, an island that All Might and Deku are invited to by All Might’s old friend David. This place features a collection of the top researchers and scientists in the world, and amongst the things they’ve created is an item that can enhance a user’s Quirk.

David ends up giving this to All Might to make him even more powerful, and it’s here that he makes a reference to Vigilantes. David tells All Might that this device is much more efficient than the drug that’s been making the rounds, something that should be familiar to Vigilante’s fans.

That drug is called Trigger, and while the movie never directly says Trigger, the drug that is at the center of Vigilantes does just what he describes.

For those who are unaware, Trigger is a drug that will greatly enhance a person’s Quirk, but it does so with at times devastating side effects. As fans have seen, sometimes it can change people’s physical attributes in addition to giving them greater power, and more often than not once someone takes it they end up destroying at least one city block.

It also leaves the person’s tongue blackened, something Knuckleduster looks for after decking someone in a fight.

While the drug has been referenced in the movie, it has not yet been talked about in the show, but that can only be a matter of time right?

You can find the official description for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below.

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called…vigilantes.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will screen at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, while My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is available on the Shonen Jump app now.