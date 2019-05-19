My Hero Academia Shares a Favorite Hero’s Final Words

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been increasing its intensity in the latest arc of the series as it’s seemed to be built around setting up the favorite pro-hero Captain Celebrity to die. The series has been pretty blatant with his death flags, and the latest chapter of the series is no exception as it signals what could very well be the real death of Captain Celebrity. At least he seems to think so.

Chapter 53 of the series sees Captain Celebrity and Koichi pushed to their limits as a mysterious villain attacked their tower party with an explosive line of Proto-Nomus, an Celebrity unfortunately shares what seem to be his final words.

When Koichi and Celebrity are saved by Best Jeanist and the other heroes, Koichi tells Celebrity that they’re in the clear. But Celebrity is clearly at his limit. He says, “If we’re really in the clear then, boy…no. Koichi…I’ve got a request for you.” And it’s here that he gives his final request, “Get a message to my wife and kid. Tell them, ‘Your husband and daddy is a great hero.” Koichi tries to ask why Celebrity wouldn’t just tell them himself, but when Koichi looks back he sees that Celebrity has fallen from the tower.

Celebrity had used every once of his strength to keep the tower from falling over, and as he falls he thinks to himself about how this might be what gets his wife to praise him. He wonders if he was ever a good partner to her, but is soon interrupted by a Koichi who had dove down after him. Although he can’t fly, Koichi sort of dove off of the tower before he really knew it.

As the two fall, Celebrity wraps Koichi in his arm and covers him with his shield quirk. He prays that the brave Koichi will survive, and the pro heroes in the area try to help but the tower they were protecting explodes as the chapter comes to the end. So fans are left waiting to find out if this really is the end of Captain Celebrity.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”