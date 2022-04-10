My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Death for Major Vigilante

My Hero Academia has left Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler on death’s door with the cliffhanger from the newest Vigilantes chapter! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now in the final moments of the final battle between Crawler and Number Six, but the previous chapter of the series teased that it would be coming to an end after All Might and the pro heroes put an end to much of Six’s explosive rampage. But while much of the initial fight had come to an end, Crawler himself was far from safe as Number Six still had quite a lot of revenge he wanted to take on the vigilante.

Because while Koichi and the other heroes were able to stop Number Six before he was completely able to destroy Naruhata, the fight between the vigilante and the villain had pushed both of their respective bodies beyond the limit. Number Six’s body was completely unrecognizable from what it was before, but Koichi’s body had received just as much damage. The newest chapter of the series takes this one step further by leaving him completely on death’s door after his final confrontation with the villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 123 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals that while Number Six was able to escape from being completely defeated by All Might and Endeavor, his body was in no real condition to continue the fight any further. With one final goal in mind, he sought out Koichi and found him while Koichi was trying to get to a safe place of recovery. Koichi tries to calm him down and have a proper conversation, but Six has no interest in doing so. Knowing his body is about to burn away completely, all he was seeking was a final nail in the coffin.

He might not have beaten Koichi, but in his mind he wanted to give Koichi a scar on his mind for the future. Both marking Koichi physically and mentally, he wanted to give the hero someone he couldn’t save. Blowing up his body and giving his way to death, Koichi is caught completely within Number Six’s final explosion. It might have been the final straw that broke the camel’s back too as the final moments of the chapter sees Koichi completely bloodied and beaten and completely unmoving. It’s a much worse position than his allies.

It’s highly likely that Koichi won’t die from this as Shota Aizawa also arrives on the scene just in time, but it’s certainly a scary look for the chapter’s end. But what do you think? What did you think of Koichi’s fight with Number Six overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!