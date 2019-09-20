My Hero Academia Reveals How Aizawa Came to Wear Goggles

My Hero Academia isn’t just breaking new ground with its recent storyline, placing the current student of UA Academy into dangerous new situations in order to prep them for the real world, Vigilantes is exploring some of the questions fans have had about some of their favorite teachers. Exploring the world of the younger selves of Eraserhead, Midnight, and Present Mic, the spinoff series has answered the question as to why Aizawa wears his trademark goggles. If you can believe it, Dragon Ball Z seems to have a hand in the reason!

In an early mission of Aizawa’s, under the tutelage of His Purple Highness, Eraserhead squared off against a villain who looked exceedingly similar to Majin Buu’s first form in the third arc of Dragon Ball Z. The villain, who had the ability to blow out a large amount of smoke from holes that were throughout his body, made it nigh impossible for the younger heroes to catch him initially as they could not see through his quirk’s power.

Eraserhead decides to even the playing field a tad by slapping on a pair of goggles and giving himself an edge wherein the smoke would no longer stop him from aprehending the villain in question. Thanks to an assist from his pal Loud Cloud, the young Aizawa manages to capture the fiend thanks in part to his new goggles.

Eraserhead’s powers have always been linked to his eyes, with Aizawa managing to turn off the quirks of any hero or villain that happens to get within his line of sight. Originally acting as something of a “Batman” style vigilante, Eraserhead found his place in teaching a new generation of heroes in the premiere school of UA Academy, which he once attended.

What do you think of the reasoning behind why Eraserhead wears goggles? Was the villain truly a nod to Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu?

The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”