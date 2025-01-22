My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Reveals Release Date & Cast With New Promo

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its highly anticipated anime debut later this April, and the anime has finally set a release date for the new series with a new look at the anime’s central cast. My Hero Academia is set to have quite the huge year as although Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga ended last year, the TV anime is set to come to its own end later this Fall with its eighth and final season. But before fans get to see how it all ends, we are going to be treated to a new look at how the My Hero Academia world began.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spinoff series that takes place five years before the events of the main My Hero Academia series. This prequel follows a trio of local heroes who decide to start fighting villains and criminals without their official hero licenses because their small town is in danger. Now fans won’t have to wait too much longer for this new series to make its anime debut as it’s now scheduled to make its debut on April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. You can check out the special new promo for the upcoming anime below as shared by TOHO Animation.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its premiere on April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Along with the newest promo and trailer, the anime has also revealed the central voice cast behind its main trio of illegal heroes. Shuichiro Umeda will be starring as Koichi Haimawari, who decides to become a local hero named “The Crawler” (who is also inspired by All Might like Izuku Midoriya) to help out people in his neighborhood. Ikumi Hasegawa will be starring as Pop Step, a local neighborhood idol who goes from performing on the street to helping Koichi.

And finally, Yasuhiro Mamiya stars as Knuckleduster, a wild vigilante hero who takes Koichi under his wing as they end up wrapped up in a much more intense story than Koichi ever expected. The new anime will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki by Studio Bones’ new Bones Film offshoot production house. Yosuke Kuroda returns from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida is overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

Why You Should Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a definite must-watch. Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, this might be a spinoff series to the main events but it has some very important ties to the original hero series. There are entire arcs of this prequel series that help to flesh out some of the biggest reveals in the original My Hero Academia (that really were only teased at in the original anime series), and fans get to see what Japan was like before heroes really took over.

This series also gives fans a look at some of the main series’ pro heroes at a much earlier stage in their lives, and this even includes All Might who is still very much in his prime. But as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals that the hero world is much sketchier than fans saw in the main series, fans will fall in love with its central trio of illegal heroes much like Deku and the others in the main series.