New My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Trailer Shows Off New Prequel Anime

My Hero Academia is making a big comeback this Spring with a brand new prequel anime series, and fans have gotten another look at what to expect with a new trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga might have come to an end last year, but the anime franchise is far from done. Although the main TV anime series is readying to come to its own conclusion later this Fall, but My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be ushering in a much different era for the franchise first when the anime makes its debut this Spring.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is currently scheduled to make its debut this April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and it will be adapting the official prequel to the main My Hero Academia series. This series is set years before the events of My Hero Academia, and follows a few characters who get into the hero business under more illegal means as the hero association has yet to expand to their little town. You can check out the newest trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in the video above.

What Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spinoff manga that takes place about five years before the events of the original series. It starts new main hero, Koichi Haimawari, who decides to be a local street hero helping out in his neighborhood in his spare time. Inspired by his favorite hero All Might (not unlike Izuku Midoriya), Koichi soon gets wrapped up in a much more dangerous world as he becomes a fully vigilante hero not authorized by the rest of the continually growing hero world in Japan.

It’s a much different kind of hero world than seen in My Hero Academia, and it’s a much needed watch for fans of that main series. Not only does Koichi meet some of the heroes in the main series at a much different place in their careers (just as how he gets to see All Might in action during his prime, before he started weakening in My Hero Academia), but some of the characters he also meets end up fleshing out some of the reveals and moments that we see in the main series too. It’s going to be necessary viewing for sure.

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Come Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its TV anime debut this April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The new anime will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki by Studio Bones’ new Bones Film offshoot production house. Yosuke Kuroda returns from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida is overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

This new anime has also yet to reveal how long it’s going to be sticking around for, but there’s plenty of material to adapt. The original My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga has officially come to an end, so there’s definitely a solid roadmap for the new anime to follow for the next few years. If you wanted to check out the original series before the new anime hits, you can find the entire manga now available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.