Did You Know ‘My Hero Academia’ Has A Spin-Off?

There are only a few weeks separating fans from the next season of My Hero Academia. Season three will drop in April, giving audiences plenty of reasons to look forward to the coming month. With the series growing in popularity, more and more eyes are turning to My Hero Academia, but there is one thing you may not know about the title.

Say, for instance, the fact that it has a spinoff.

Yes, My Hero Academia has a spinoff, and it highlights a different kind of heroism. The series is localized as My Hero Academia, and it publishes on the Shonen Jump + app. The spinoff got its start in August 2016 and is still being serialized. To date, the title has three volumes, and fans are still flocking to the manga.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes tells the story of man named Koichi Haimawari, a would-be hero who uses his Quirk to help others. When he and a girl named Kazuho Haneyama find themselves accosted by thugs, a vigilante known as Knuckleduster comes to save them. The down-low hero shows Koichi what being a vigilante is all about, and he decides to become one himself. However, the gig is much more dangerous than he could have imagined, and authorities do not take kindly to all the vigilantes running around Tokyo unsupervised.

The spinoff gives fans a look at how the underground world of vigilantism works within My Hero Academia. When most people are born with Quirks, it is easy to see how these kind of heroes could grow. While characters like All Might stress the decline of vigilantism because of pro-hero organizations, the career does thrives in the smaller corners of city life. Pro-heroes like Eraserhead may not agree with vigilantes, but the leads of this spinoff seem to have the gang’s reluctant respect. So, there’s a chance Knuckleduster and his crew may pop into My Hero Academia one day soon.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

