My Hero Academia Confirms the Gender of One Surprising Villain

In the five years since My Hero Academia has began, series creator Kohei Horikoshi introduced fans to a ton of characters with distinct looks and personalities. But with only the time to tell a single story, many of these characters’ backstories and smaller intricacies are left on the cutting room floor. But thankfully a recent guidebook released in Japan, My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis, has shed some light on these extra characters. Most poignantly, it has also settled the debate over the gender of a recently introduced villain, Geten.

As noted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, who has been sharing notable updates from the guidebook, Geten is confirmed to be a male character in the notes, “A young man who received a lot of affection from Yotsubashi [otherwise known as the villain Destro] and is very obedient and does as he is told.”

**HUGE BNHA ULTRA ANALYSIS SPOILERS REGARDING GETEN**

Geten was introduced during the Meta Liberation Army arc as one of the army’s many generals. Armed with the powerful ability to control ice, with even the extended control to its various temperatures, this villain made a big impression on fans when he fought against Dabi. Fans had been wondering what Geten’s gender was because his face was obscured by a heavy coat during the fight. A later chapter revealed Geten’s face and sparked debates even further, but now it’s been settled.

The Ultra Analysis guidebook has provided tons of other interesting details such as students who have been dating the entire time, a character who has a crush on Yaoyorozu Momo, some alarming new details about Monoma, and it even dove further into Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya’s feelings for one another. These details may not have time to be explored in the main series, but at least fans are getting concrete answers for things.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.