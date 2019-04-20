‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Slick Volume 23 Cover

My Hero Academia‘s manga is currently in the midst of its more alluring arc yet as it explores the various facets of the criminal underworld following the shake-up made by Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai, but the latest manga release of the series will be setting all of this up by compiling the remnants of the Joint Training arc. The manga has revealed the cover for its latest release, and features Midoriya and Shinso front and center.

Reflecting the fact that Volume 23 of the series brings the Joint Training arc to an end and begins the Meta Liberation Army arc, the cover features a good parallel of heroes and villains in training. Check it out below.

In the Joint Training arc of the series, Class 1-A and 1-B have a combined training session in which they break off in groups and tests their abilities against one another. Shinso is introduced into the fold as a way to test whether or not he could join the Hero Course, and thus Midoriya and Shinso get the focus of the cover. It shows off another look at his current hero look too.

Right under them, however, are Shigaraki and the struggling League of Villains. Shiragaraki’s League has seen a great focus in the current chapters of the series, and there’s a sense that they are trying to grow. But they’ve run a foul of the Meta Liberation Army, who’s surprising leader gets a cameo on the back cover of the volume.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

