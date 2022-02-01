My Hero Academia Releases New Promo for Volume 33

My Hero Academia is getting ready to launch its next major volume of the manga in Japan, and has dropped a cool new promo to celebrate! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is now in the midst of the Final Act of the series and it has been home to some of the most intense moments of the franchise to date. This was especially true for the stint of Izuku Midoriya’s run when he decided to go off on his own and worked as a vigilante until the members of Class 1-A caught up to him and brought him back to school.

This is the focus of the newest chapters for the next major volume release coming to Japan as My Hero Academia Volume 33 is set to his shelves overseas this month. With the newest chunk of chapters officially getting a release, Shueisha’s official Jump Comics Channel has debuted a slick new promo that shows off many of the major moments that take place over the course of the volume. It’s a cool way to re-experience the events before they ever get to the anime, and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully the anime is actually not that far from the events of the Final Act either. The sixth season of the series has been confirmed for a scheduled release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and with it will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. This arc was one of the most significant periods of the manga so far (lasting over a year’s worth of chapters, at the very least) and that means there will be some pretty explosive moments coming to the anime fairly soon.

After this then comes the huge status quo shifting Final Act, so depending on the rate all of the war stuff is translated to the anime, it won’t actually be that long before we get to see the events of this particular volume breaking out in the anime. Until then, this motion comic version of the events is a cool way to walk down memory lane before the manga continues down its quick path to the ending.

But what do you think? What do you think of this newest My Hero Academia promo? Are you excited to eventually see all of this in the anime someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!