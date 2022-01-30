My Hero Academia Celebrates New Volume Release With Special Art

My Hero Academia is celebrating the release of the manga’s newest volume with some cool new sketches previously only seen within its pages! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has reached its Final Act and with it has been in the midst of one of the most intense slates of the series to date. This has been reflected in the previous few volumes of the series releasing in Japan, and that is especially true for the newest one hitting shelves soon as it collects some of the chapters during a particularly game changing phase of Izuku Midoriya’s vigilante stint.

To celebrate the release of My Hero Academia Volume 33 in Japan next month, the series will also be releasing a series of sketches that were included in the volume for fans as well. These include works never seen before such as new takes on Izuku, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tenya Iida, and thankfully for fans outside of Japan, the official Twitter account for the franchise shared a look at these new sketches as they hype up the upcoming release of the new volume. You can check them out below:

The manga series is getting ready for the next phase of the Final Act as the heroes and villains prepare for one final conflict against one another, and thankfully the anime isn’t too far behind either. The sixth season of the series has been confirmed to return later this year as part of the Fall 2022 schedule of new anime releases, and with these new episodes will be officially kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. This battle between the heroes and villains was so huge that it changed the status quo of the series forever, and that’s still be reckoned with in the Final Act’s current chapters.

This means it won’t be long until we get to see all of the intense moments of the Final Act playing out in the anime, but until then, at least the manga is keeping the hype alive. The series is unfortunately in the midst of a small break at the time of this writing, but it’s gearing up for the final battle of the series overall and if it’s anything like the last war (which lasted for a year in real time) it could be a long and wild one.

What do you think? How do you like these new My Hero Academia sketches for the newest volume? How are you liking the Final Act of the series overall? How do you think it will all come to an end?