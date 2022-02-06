My Hero Academia Adds New Material to Vigilante Arc in Latest Volume

My Hero Academia has updated the material from the vigilante phase of the Final Act with the newest volume release of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been nothing but intense ever since it kicked off its Final Act as it began with Izuku Midoriya deciding to leave school and working as a vigilante for a brief stint. This all came to a head when the other members of Class 1-A hunted him down and knocked some sense back into him, and these particular chapters were the focus of the newest volume release of the manga in Japan this month.

Volume 33 of My Hero Academia has hit shelves in Japan and not only has it come with some brand new art from Horikoshi highlighting some cool new moments and character interactions, there were also some adjustments and fixes made to the original release of the series to reflect the more finalized look for the story overall. These include some new material too, and you can check out the examples of the additions and changes between the volume and the original release below as gathered by Amazing_Rich on Reddit:

Volume 33 of the series recently hit shelves in Japan and it focuses on the final moments of Deku’s work as a vigilante hero. This is also the final slate of chapters before the final set up of the series gets into motion as well as seen with the newest chapters of the series. This is also one of the more notable sections of the series as it featured a much darker take on Deku than ever seen in the manga before. It’s going to be quite a while before any of this makes it to the anime, however, but not that long.

My Hero Academia will be returning later this Fall for Season 6 of the anime series that will be kicking off with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. This arc is what sets the Final Act in motion, so it won’t be that long until we get to see it all fall apart in the anime as well. But what do you think? What did you think of Deku’s brief vigilante arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!