My Hero Academia Time Skip Introduces Ochaco’s Hero Initiative

My Hero Academia has come to an end, and the time skip in the final chapter revealed the new hero initiative Ochaco Uraraka has started in the future as a pro hero. My Hero Academia first began with Izuku Midoriya revealing how not everyone in his hero filled world was born equal. Through Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series’ decade long run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans were able to see the cracks of hero society and those that started to rise up against it because of how it lt them down for being different or having a quirk that didn’t fit in with conventional society.

Ochaco knew this better than most as due to her back and forth with Himiko Toga, she’s carried that weight through her adult life. Knowing how Toga was failed by hero society for having a quirk that pushed her out, she previously confessed to Deku that she wishes she could have helped the villain more before her death. It seems that with My Hero Academia‘s time skip into the future with its final chapter, Ochaco has turned that desire into an initiative to help even more people than ever so that another Toga will never happen again.

My Hero Academia: Ochaco’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 leaps forward eight years into the future as the former members of Class 1-A have gone on to have successful pro hero careers. Through a news report it’s revealed that Ochaco has since spearheaded a new plan to expand access to quirk counseling. It’s thought to be the most essential thing in that current age because recent times had seen a decline of villains that had emerged and heroes having a much wider role in Japan than before.

While there unfortunately isn’t much more detail given about this initiative, it’s clear that Ochaco wants to help those like Toga who have a quirk that’s seen as destructive or abnormal than others. It’s part of the many changes that Deku and the others were able to make to society because of what happened in the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. It wasn’t just about defeating the villains, it was about making sure that others would never feel failed by hero society in the future ever again. And in that sense, Ochaco is having a very successful pro hero future.