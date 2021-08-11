Want to Watch My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission? What You Need to Know

✖

The wait is over for fans of My Hero Academia! As season five prepares to take on its darkest arc yet, the anime is tackling a very different story on the big screen. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is live, and fans are desperate to watch the flick. So if that group includes yourself, we've got some important info for you.

Right now, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is screening in Japan. The movie is showing in theaters only, and it has had a wild opening at the box office. In its opening weekend, the latest film earned 940 million yen which is more than double any previous My Hero Academia movie.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Of course, the issue comes with watching the film if you live outside of Japan. If that is the case, well - your only option is to wait. No plans have been announced to screen the film in the United States, Canada, Mexico, or Europe at this point. Funimation will likely oversee that push when My Hero Academia is ready to move abroad, but we have no timeline for this shift.

The pandemic is also complicating that move. COVID-19 vaccinations are on the rise in the United States, but it is coming amidst a surge of infections due to the delta variant. This increase has led some cities and states to reinstate mask mandates though movie theaters aren't being forced to close. Still, the surge is forcing Hollywood to reconsider release dates, and this movie's window will be no different. If all goes well, My Hero Academia will likely bring this new movie overseas in time for Christmas if not the New Year.

If you want to know more about My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, say no more. You can check out its full synopsis below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

"In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

Do you plan on checking out this movie once it airs? Are you caught up on My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.