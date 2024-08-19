My Hero Academia: You’re Next Posts New Trailer Ahead of U.S. Debut

It won’t be long now before My Hero Academia: You’re Next makes its way stateside. Earlier this month, the movie made its grand debut in Japan, and My Hero Academia fans have given it little else but praise. With its U.S. debut around the corner, My Hero Academia: You’re Next just dropped a new trailer for fans, and it showcases unseen pieces of the feature.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia: You’re Next looks great in this latest trailer, and it gives fans overseas a peek at its ending theme. Vaundy was brought in to perform “Gift” for the film, and the track fits just right. This new trailer also gives fans a peek at My Hero Academia‘s latest original characters including Dark Might.

If you are eager to check out My Hero Academia‘s new movie, it will hit U.S. theaters before long. The movie is slated to debut on October 11 as Toho International will oversee its launch. My Hero Academia: You’re Next will screen both dubbed and subbed, so fans better plan their showings carefully.

Outside of its new movie, My Hero Academia is staying busy. Not only did the manga just close after an impressive ten-year run, but My Hero Academia season seven is still on the air. This past week, the season hit its peak as Deku and Shigaraki united to kickstart their final battle. So if you need to catch up on My Hero Academia, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat. You can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

