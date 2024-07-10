My Hero Academia: You’re Next Team Dissect Dark Might

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will hit Japan this August and North America this December to act as the fourth feature-length film of the shonen franchise. In a giant twist of fate, Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will be taking on a dark iteration of the one-time Symbol of Peace in Dark Might. While the origins of this character remain a mystery, if the villain has the same power level as All Might, than Class 1-A is in for the fight of their lives. In a new interview, series creator Kohei Horikoshi and screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda talked Dark Might and the battle he was bringing to the silver screen.

To start, Horikoshi discussed the creation of All Might’s dark double, “I brought it up casually, like ‘what about a villain like this?”, but now that I think about it, there was a “Black All Might” idea in the plot proposals that Kuroda-san had come up with. So I probably had that vaguely in mind. I also thought it would look good to add flowers or something stylish like that. I think we discussed how it would be interesting to change the ‘colors’.”

Dark Might in My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Dark Might Is Coming

Following up on Horikoshi’s explainer, screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda stated the following, “We started with the idea of a villain that misinterprets ‘connections’ between people. That’s when Horikoshi-sensei showed me a drawing of ‘Dark Might’. It was a perfect idea as to be expected of Horikoshi-sensei. He filled the piece of the puzzle we were still missing. After that I was able to dive into my work for the movie without hesitation.”

For those who might have missed it, there is not much time left before My Hero Academia comes to an end. Following the events of the final fight in the manga, Horikoshi confirmed that this August would see the release of the final chapter. While the anime adaptation won’t end with season seven, anime fans are predicting that the eighth season might be the grand finale of the beloved shonen series. With the manga ending, it will be interesting to see how many more movies will be released in the future and when they’ll take place in the timeline.

