My Hero Academia: You're Next Releases Official Character Posters

My Hero Academia is gearing up for another theatrical run. This year, the anime's fourth movie will go live, and all eyes are on My Hero Academia: You're Next ahead of its launch. The movie's launch is growing closer by the day, and now, we have been gifted several character posters to hype the film.

As you can see below, a total of three character posters were just shared for My Hero Academia: You're Next. The visuals focus on the movie's original leads including the villain Dark Might. So if you want a closer look at the leads, you can see them below!

In the first poster, you may think All Might is taking center stage, but it is none other than Dark Might. The character will act as the main villain in My Hero Academia: You're Next, and of course, he is eager to undo All Might's legacy. Dark Might has a serious grudge against the Symbol of Peace, and it will fall to Class 1-A to protect all that their teacher stood for.

As for the other posters, we are shown two other original characters named Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino. So far, there is little information known about the pair, but it seems they are connected to Dark Might in some way. You can count on Deku to suss out how the trio are related, and he'll use whatever he finds to take down Dark Might.

Currently, My Hero Academia: You're Next is slated to hit theaters in Japan on August 2. The film has yet to lock in a release date in the United States or elsewhere outside of Japan. So if you want to learn more about My Hero Academia in the meantime, you can find its anime streaming on Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and more. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

