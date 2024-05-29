My Hero Academia: You're Next Posts Official Dark Might Design

It won't be long before All Might makes their return to theaters. My Hero Academia has a new movie in the works, and the fourth entry promises to dive deep into the Symbol of Peace. The big feature will pit All Might's legacy against a new villain known only as Dark Might. And now, we have been given a full character design for the mysterious villain.

As you can see below, the character sheet for Dark Might is easy to mistake for All Might. From their hair to their profiles, the two characters look very similar. Of course, we know Dark Might put his facade together with careful purpose. Dark Might wants to be the antithesis of everything All Might stood for, and he wants to do so while dragging the Symbol of Peace through the mud.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Of course, we know the students of Class 1-A will not let that happen. My Hero Academia: You're Next will follow the gang as they tackle Dark Might in the wake of All For One's returns. With villains ruling Japan, Dark Might has been given the perfect opportunity to see his vision through. Deku will be forced to stop Dark Might from ruining all that All Might built, and he will do so with his friends at hand.

Currently, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to debut in August overseas. No official release date for the movie has been shared for North American audiences. We can only hope the film will get a speedy release courtesy of Crunchyroll as the company oversaw My Hero Academia's latest theatrical runs in America.

While we wait to meet Dark Might, you can always catch up with My Hero Academia elsewhere. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as its seventh season rolls out new episodes weekly. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

