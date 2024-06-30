My Hero Academia Creator Hypes You're Next Movie With Special Artwork

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be hitting screens across Japan later this Summer, and the creator behind it all has shared a special sketch that fans will be able to nab when checking it out! My Hero Academia is now exploring the final fight between the heroes and villains in Season 7 of the anime, but it will be hitting theaters this August across Japan with the fourth major film in the franchise. While the manga release might be ending at around that same time, there will still be plenty for My Hero Academia fans to enjoy soon enough.

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be coming to theaters in August, and fans in Japan who will be checking it out will also be able to nab a special sketch from series creator Kohei Horikoshi. This new sketch showcases both Izuku Midoriya and brand new character introduced in the film, Giulio Gandini. It seems that while Dark Might is taking all of the attention from promotional materials, Giulio being in this sketch teases that he'll be much more important to the film than expected. Check out Horikoshi's sketch of the duo below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: You're Next

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, and Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini. Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

My Hero Academia's manga will be ending later this August, but you can find the final chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The seven seasons of the TV anime are now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu as well.